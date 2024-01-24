Some members of the national media are still apprehensive to give the Knicks a proper amount of credit.

The Knicks-for-Clicks narrative is played out. It’s that simple. If you follow basketball closely, you know that the New York Knicks have built a legitimate and hard-nosed team that is becoming a shoo-in for the playoffs.

But the team isn’t the only recipient of low blows. All of its players are evidently fair game for under-informed members of the media, too. And Candace Parker is the most recent media personality guilty of it. Following the Knicks’ Tuesday night game against the Brooklyn Nets, Parker spoke about how she views Brunson’s All-Star candidacy.

“I gave [Donovan Mitchell] the nod over Brunson…,” Parker said following then Knicks-Nets game on Inside the NBA on TNT.

The case for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is an accomplished All-Star in his own right, and this season is no different. He’s averaging 27.8 points and a career-high 6.1 assists per game. And he has done much of it without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, who have missed 21 and 20 games, respectively. To be fair, Mitchell has missed nine games so far, too, but he has spearheaded an eight-game winning streak and the Cavaliers are currently 26-15 — good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The case for Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has also posted an impressive start to the year. The Knicks star averaging 26.6 points and 6.5 assists per game. He’s also shooting an incredible 42.3% on three-point attempts. Plus he has been flat-out dominant in the past few games, scoring 30 or more points in five straight contests. What’s more, Brunson’s resilience is commendable, as he has only missed two games all season despite leading the NBA in drawn charges.

So, the aforementioned quote probably wouldn’t have drawn much attention by those other than Knicks die-hards if that were it, as there is certainly a case to be made for Mitchell over Brunson. But again, the disrespect is more about interpretation than competition. Parker’s supporting evidence for not seeing Brunson as an All-Star is seemingly rooted in Brunson’s performance in last season's playoffs, and it's flat-out wrong.

“Last year in the playoffs, great first round,” Parker said. “Second round not so much.”

That is, frankly, incorrect. And as a player, one would expect Parker to be more informed before voicing an opinion.

2023 postseason analysis

The fact of the matter is this:

In the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs: Brunson averaged 24.0 points and 4.8 assists per game, with a .437/.290/.955 shooting split.

In the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs: Brunson averaged 31.0 points and 6.3 assists per game, with a .504/.347/.891 shooting split.

Objectively, there is no comparison between those two performances. So, we’ll give Parker the benefit of the doubt. She clearly — and conveniently — confused these performances.

Miami Heat coach likes the Knicks star

Just in case there’s any remaining doubt, what did Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra say about Brunson following the series finale in his postgame press conference?

“How is this dude not an All-Star or All-NBA?” Spoelstra asked. “He should be on one of those teams. I wish he were still out West.”

Those are powerful statements and — more importantly — a resounding affirmation of Brunson’s ability. Even Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal agrees, which is saying a lot. O’Neal rebutted Parker's take almost immediately, sticking up for Brunson.

“I chose Jalen Brunson. He’s talked about as a small guard and him not being able to carry a team, but he’s a bad [expletive].” O'Neal said. “And he plays great ball. So, I wanted to give him the nod. Donovan Mitcehll will also be there. He’s also playing great. But I haven’t seen a small guy do whatever he wants (like Brunson has) since Iverson. So, I like Brunson.”

The idea that the Knicks and their players receive undeserved criticism is understandable given how the team has handled itself and its challenges over the past 20 years. But with Leon Rose steering the ship, the Knicks seem to have moved on from their old ways of chasing star players with too much money, uninsured contracts, and unprotected lottery picks. Maybe the national media will get the message soon, too.