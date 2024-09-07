After signing Jalen Brunson to a bargain of a deal ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Knicks have spent the two years surrounding their All-NBA point guard with a trio of teammates he won multiple National Titles with while playing for the Villanova Wildcats — Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mikal Bridges, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets this summer for multiple future 1st Round draft picks.

New York's willingness to make this bold bet on friendship and continuity (and yes, talent) will be an interesting development to watch in the 2024-25 season and beyond, and one that we'll also be able to watch play out over social media.

Josh Hart, who has long been one of the NBA's most interesting characters, is not a stranger to either stirring the pot or poking fun on social media, even at the expense of one of his good friends, Jalen Brunson. Brunson has surprisingly developed into one of the NBA's most dominant below the rim players, averaging nearly 29 points per game on 48 percent shooting. What makes Brunson's growth even more impressive is that according to NBA.com, only three of his made field goals last year were dunks.

But once upon a time, the 6'2″ guard could rise up and rock the rim, and Josh Hart has proof of it.

There's no mention of when this video was taken, but it's possible that it's been a half decade since Jalen Brunson had hops like this. And in that time, Brunson has put a lot of wear and tear on his body, consistently proving his durability even while carrying the scoring burden in back to back seasons playing for Tom Thibodeau.

Nova Knicks aim to bring NBA Title back to New York

With the offseason acquisition of Mikal Bridges, the re-signing of OG Anunoby, and team friendly extension that Jalen Brunson signed, most view the New York Knicks as one of, if not the primary challenger to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference next season. Had it not been for a slew of injuries down the stretch of the regular season and throughout the Playoffs, it's likely that the longtime Atlantic Division rivals would've ended up meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will all certainly have something to say about a Knicks/Celtics Conference Finals matchup, especially since both New York and Boston already have injury concerns heading into the season. But don't be surprised if the Nova Knicks rise above the competition, even if their best player can't rise up more than a couple feet off the floor.