New York Knicks star Julius Randle had to be helped to the locker room in Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with an apparent ankle injury. The injury came late in the first half after Randle came down awkwardly atop Bam Adebayo on a rebound.

Julius Randle needed to be helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury 🤕🙏pic.twitter.com/qemVgTlxPf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2023

Wednesday’s game is much bigger for the Miami Heat in terms of playoff implications, but the Knicks are still vying to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers from behind at fourth in the East. Without Randle, the Heat will look to capitalize in overtaking the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth seed and distancing themselves from the eighth seed Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks and Heat matched up last Wednesday in Miami, a game the Heat won 127-120. Randle was looking to rebound after posting just 15 points the last time these two met.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, Randle has bigger concerns now, hoping to avoid a serious injury to his ankle. Regardless of where the Knicks finish in the Eastern Conference standings, the playoffs look all but guaranteed at this point. If the Knicks are going to go anywhere in the postseason, they will need their star forward.

Randle is having a great year for the Knicks, averaging 25.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. He is also shooting a very solid 34.4% from the three-point line, forcing defenders to play him at the perimeter.

The outcome of today’s game against the Heat will now take a backseat for Knicks faithful as they await any updates on Julius Randle. The remaining portion of the Knicks season now hangs in the balance of Randle’s ankle.