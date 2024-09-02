NBA 2K25 launches on September 6, 2024, and fans might be curious to know which New York Knicks players in history are ranked the highest. Throughout the Knicks' history, the team produced a plethora of NBA legends.

With that in mind, here are the 10 all-time highest-ranked Knicks players in NBA 2K25.

Walt Frazier (97 OVR)

Walt Frazier, an iconic figure in NBA history, left a lasting legacy during his time with the New York Knicks from 1967 to 1977. Celebrated for his outstanding skills as a point guard, Frazier was instrumental in the team's two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. Known for his exceptional ball-handling, strong defense, and clutch performances, Frazier's impact on the Knicks' success continues to be honored and remembered in basketball history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Frazier has the following:

99 Intangibles

97 Potential

93 Playmaking

91 Outside Scoring

89 Athleticism

81 Defending

62 Inside Scoring

51 Rebounding

Frazier has a total of 27 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, 23 is Gold, and one is Silver.

Patrick Ewing, selected as the first overall pick by the New York Knicks in 1985 during a contentious draft lottery, served as the team's foundation for 15 seasons until 2000. Famous for his exceptional shot-blocking, rebounding, and scoring skills, Ewing guided the Knicks to two NBA Finals appearances in 1994 and 1999. He remains a legendary figure in the franchise's history, admired for his perseverance and lasting influence on the game.

Looking at his in-game stats, Ewing has the following:

95 Potential

94 Rebounding

91 Inside Scoring

89 Outside Scoring

81 Athleticism

75 Defending

53 Playmaking

53 Intangibles

Ewing has a total of 22 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame, 15 are Gold, one is Silver, and two are Bronze.

Willis Reed (94 OVR)

Willis Reed, a key figure for the New York Knicks from 1964 to 1974, was celebrated for his strong leadership and powerful presence in the paint. A two-time NBA champion and the Finals MVP in 1970, Reed was also a seven-time All-Star. Renowned for his outstanding rebounding and scoring skills, he was instrumental in the Knicks' golden era and remains one of the franchise's most legendary players.

Looking at his in-game stats, Reed has the following:

96 Rebounding

94 Potential

90 Inside Scoring

86 Outside Scoring

84 Athleticism

81 Defending

53 Playmaking

40 Intangibles

Reed has a total of 21 badges. One is Hall of Fame, 18 are Gold, and two are Silver.

Carmelo Anthony's time with the New York Knicks from 2011 to 2017 highlighted his remarkable scoring ability and offensive versatility. Anthony became a central figure for the team. He earned multiple All-Star selections and guided the Knicks to the playoffs throughout his tenure. His memorable performances and leadership made a lasting mark on the franchise, securing his legacy in Knicks' history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Anthony has the following:

98 Intangibles

92 Potential

91 Outside Scoring

85 Athleticism

79 Inside Scoring

78 Playmaking

77 Rebounding

68 Defending

Anthony has a total of 18 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, seven are Gold, six are Silver, and two are Bronze.

Richie Guerin (92 OVR)

Richie Guerin enjoyed a distinguished career with the New York Knicks from 1956 to 1963. Renowned for his outstanding scoring and playmaking, Guerin was a six-time NBA All-Star during his time with the team. His efforts were key in guiding the Knicks to several playoff appearances. Guerin's legacy is defined by his dynamic abilities on the court, earning him a respected place in the franchise's history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Guerin has the following:

92 Potential

91 Outside Scoring

90 Athleticism

84 Playmaking

83 Intangibles

80 Rebounding

78 Defending

76 Inside Scoring

Guerin has a total of 19 badges. 15 of them are Gold and four are Silver.

Dave Debusschere (92 OVR)

Dave DeBusschere had an outstanding NBA career with the New York Knicks from 1968 to 1974. Renowned for his relentless defense and strong rebounding, DeBusschere was crucial to the team's success. His efforts helped the Knicks win two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. A six-time NBA All-Star while with the Knicks, DeBusschere's lasting influence on the court remains a significant part of the team's history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Debusschere has the following:

93 Rebounding

92 Potential

89 Inside Scoring

86 Outside Scoring

86 Defending

85 Athleticism

70 Intangibles

68 Playmaking

Debusschere has a total of 17 badges. 14 of them are Gold and three are Silver.

Allan Houston (89 OVR)

Allan Houston enjoyed a prolific NBA career with the New York Knicks from 1996 to 2005. Houston was instrumental in the Knicks' memorable journey to the 1999 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. His most iconic moment came when he hit the game-winning shot in Game 5 of the first round against the Miami Heat in 1999. During his time with the Knicks, Houston earned multiple All-Star selections and made significant contributions to the team's success.

Looking at his in-game stats, Houston has the following:

94 Outside Scoring

89 Potential

83 Athleticism

83 Intangibles

77 Playmaking

74 Defending

62 Inside Scoring

61 Rebounding

Houston has a total of 12 badges. 11 of them are Gold and one is Silver.

Amar’e Stoudemire (89 OVR)

Amar'e Stoudemire was with the New York Knicks from 2010 to 2015. Renowned for his explosive athleticism and versatile offense, Stoudemire played a crucial role in revitalizing the Knicks' franchise during his time there. He was named an NBA All-Star in 2011, underscoring his vital contributions to the team's resurgence and cementing his legacy as an important figure in Knicks' history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Stoudemire has the following:

89 Inside Scoring

89 Potential

86 Outside Scoring

85 Athleticism

83 Intangibles

78 Rebounding

61 Defending

54 Playmaking

Stoudemire has a total of 11 badges. Eight of them are gold, one is Silver, and two is Bronze.

Bernard King (89 OVR)

Bernard King, a basketball legend with the New York Knicks from 1982 to 1987, displayed unmatched scoring ability and relentless determination on the court. King’s impressive scoring average of 26.5 points per game remains a significant part of Knicks history. His dynamic offensive talent, especially his signature baseline move, defined an era. King's outstanding contributions earned him two NBA All-Star selections and a memorable playoff run, solidifying his legacy as a Knicks icon.

Looking at his in-game stats, King has the following:

89 Outside Scoring

89 Potential

86 Athleticism

85 Inside Scoring

78 Playmaking

73 Defending

70 Intangibles

58 Rebounding

King has a total of eight badges. Five are Gold, two are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Michael Ray Richardson (89 OVR)

Michael Ray Richardson was a key player for the New York Knicks from 1978 to 1982, leaving a strong mark with his outstanding skills. Renowned for his excellent ball-handling and defensive prowess, Richardson earned four straight NBA All-Defensive Team selections. He also led the league in steals during his time with the Knicks, highlighting his impact on both ends of the court. His contributions were vital to the team's success, making him a significant figure in Knicks' history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Richardson has the following:

92 Playmaking

89 Potential

87 Defending

83 Athleticism

83 Outside Scoring

64 Inside Scoring

63 Rebounding

60 Intangibles

Richardson has a total of 15 badges. Two of them are Hall of Fame, nine are Gold, two are Silver, and two are Bronze.

That's it for this list of the 10 highest-ranked all-time New York Knicks players in NBA 2K25.

