The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 in Game 4 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to take a 3-1 lead in the series, and actor Ben Stiller was hyped up after his team’s big win.

“Let’s go!!!!! KNICKS FAM” Stiller wrote on Twitter.

Ben Stiller is a diehard Knicks fan, and he is often tweeting about the team throughout the year. Like many Knicks fans, he has been waiting for a team that reaches and succeeds in the playoffs. Stiller gave a shout out to RJ Barrett for his performance in Game 4.

“Let’s hear it for R J BARRETT✊✊✊ #KNICKS WIN” Stiller wrote on Twitter.

RJ Barrett has some of his best games as a Knick in games three and four of this series, and played a huge part in New York winning both of those games. In Game 4 on Sunday, Barrett scored 26 on 9-18 shooting. His scoring along with Jalen Brunson’s 29 points on 11-22 shooting led the way to the win for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson was New York’s big addition in the offseason.

Josh Hart has been a big part of New York’s success since he came to the team from the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 19 and grabbed seven rebounds in the win, with a few key boards coming in the last few minutes that helped New York run down the time. Jerry Ferrara, another actor and Knicks fan, who is also a Knicks fan. Jerry Ferrara gave Josh Hart his flowers for his performance in the win. Stiller responded with blue and orange hearts.

The Knicks will try to close out the series against the Cavaliers in Game 5 on Wednesday in Cleveland. A win could send the Knicks to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013, and just the second time in the last 22 years.