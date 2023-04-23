The New York Knicks did it again, pulling out a hard-fought Game 4 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. In the middle of it all was Josh Hart, who put forth a terrific all-around performance on both ends of the court in the 102-93 win.

Hart finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had several crucial offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter that led to clutch baskets. Plus, Hart played a key role in hounding Donovan Mitchell into a wretched 5-of-18 shooting game.

But wait, there’s more! Hart also provided some entertainment by singing Journey on the bench:

What can’t Josh Hart do?

The Knicks acquired Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the trade deadline, and it has turned out to be a marvelous move. Hart is a Tom Thibodeau favorite, as evidenced by this:

Hart didn’t play 48 minutes in this game, but he did hit the 40-minute mark. And thanks to his terrific contributions, Knicks fans are loving him:

If you do a Twitter search for “Hart statue,” you’ll see endless Knicks fans talking about building him one. They’ve fallen in love with this guy, and for good reason.

New York is now just one win away from its first playoff series win since the 2013 season. The Knicks have shockingly taken it to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs, but now they’ll have to finish the job. The first opportunity will be in Game 5 on Wednesday back in Cleveland.