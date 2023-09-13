Led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, the New York Knicks are looking for ways to bolster their lineup following a second-round appearance in the 2023 postseason. While there is already a considerable amount of talent in the Knicks' locker room, featuring the 2023 All-Star Randle, it seems that the team is preparing to take a big swing in the upcoming free agency and trade markets.

NBA commenter Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently dropped a major bold prediction about the future of the Knicks' franchise.

“They’ll get one of those three guys, I guarantee,” said Simmons on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo], [Joel] Embiid, or [Donovan] Mitchell will be on that team a year from now.”

For Bill Simmons' prediction to come true, the Knicks would have to break a troubling streak of swings and misses on big-time players on the open market. In 2019, New York whiffed on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who chose to take their talents across the river to Brooklyn. The Knicks also failed to outbid the Cleveland Cavaliers for the services of Donovan Mitchell last offseason.

Still, New York's return to semi-relevance with last year's appearance in the NBA's top eight should certainly help the team's appeal to superstar players going forward.

Brunson in particular proved himself last year to be an ultra-reliable point guard more than happy to spread the wealth with his teammates in addition to being able to create his own shot.

As for the current iteration of the team, the Knicks' 2023-24 season will tip off on October 25 against the Boston Celtics.