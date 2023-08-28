New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle recently received a tremendous honor when he returned to his old high school. The Knicks' two-time All-Star showed up thinking he would be helping hand out state championship rings, but instead, Randle realized that his high school was actually retiring his number 30 that he wore there, per Sports Illustrated.

The event took place at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas, where Randle spent his high school days in the early 2010s. During his time at the school, Randle established himself as one of the top players in the Class of 2013. This included being selected to play in the 2013 McDonald's All-American game alongside fellow future NBA players Jabari Parker, Aaron Gordon, and others.

After his time at Prestonwood, Julius Randle took his talents to Kentucky under head coach John Calipari. In his one season as a Wildcat, Randle led Kentucky all the way to the National Championship Game, losing to UConn.

After one year of college, he decided to go pro, being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers seventh overall in 2014. After four years with the Lakers, Randle joined the Pelicans for a season and now has blossomed with the Knicks, turning himself into an old-school scoring weapon who can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways.

Still, it appeared that Randle couldn't help but get sentimental this weekend when he was honored by his high school. As for his Knicks, there are now just under two months left until they kick off the 2023-24 season at home against the Boston Celtics.