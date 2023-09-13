The Miami Heat and New York Knicks squared off only one time in the playoffs during the LeBron James-Carmelo Anthony days. That occurred in 2012, when Miami gentleman's swept the seventh-seeded Knicks out of the first round of the playoffs.

Still, at least one member of that New York squad believes that Miami didn't take the Knicks' best shot.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Recently, former New York center Tyson Chandler stopped by the “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes and his take about the early 2010's Knicks teams will ruffle some Miami feathers.

“I really honestly feel like had we got past [the Indiana Pacers], I feel like we had a legitimate shot to win the chip,” said Chandler. “Miami was trying to go for the back-to-back, and I really feel like we would have beaten them that year with that Knicks team. No offense to them. I feel like we had the unit for it.”

That 2013 Miami team nearly set an NBA record when they won an astonishing 27 games in a row, featuring LeBron James alongside all-stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Knicks squad Chandler was a part of was a perfectly decent team, led by perhaps the best volume scorer ever in Carmelo Anthony.

However, it's objectively very hard to envision a supporting cast of what was left of Jason Kidd, an erratic JR Smith, and Chandler helping propel Anthony, a career playoff underperformer, past one of the greatest teams ever assembled. The fact that the Knicks couldn't even push the Pacers, who eventually lost to the Heat, past six games would seem to support that fact.

Just don't tell that to Tyson Chandler.