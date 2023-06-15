The possibility of a New York Knicks’ Bradley Beal trade just got a potential boost, but as much as the Washington Wizard star loves the Knicks’ home court, he may like other cities better.

As a Bradley Beal trade now looks not just possible but probable, Fred Katz of The Athletic is reporting that the Miami Heat are likely at the top of Beal’s preferred landing spots list. However, he also gave a glimmer of hope for Knicks fans hoping to add the Wizards star this offseason.

“The New York Knicks have lingered somewhere behind — maybe not on the imaginary list but maybe sneaking onto the bottom of it, depending on the day. Beal has told people close to him he loves playing at Madison Square Garden,” Katz writes.

Don’t get too excited yet, though, Knicks fans.

The second part of that last sentence is, “But he’s also a relaxed, warm-weather guy.” And as anyone who has spent time in New York City knows, the Big Apple is neither relaxed nor warm during basketball season.

A Knicks trade for Beal won’t be easy. The guard, who averaged 22.3 points per game last season while shooting 36.5% from behind the arc, has three years and more than $150.5 million left on his current max contract. With the additional player option year, it jumps to four years and $207.6 million.

Also, Beal is the only player in the NBA with a full no-trade clause in his contract, which means the sharpshooter has to bless any trade he’s involved in.

The good news is, with Beal’s reported love of MSG, he may say yes to a Knicks trade if New York puts together a package the Wizards accept.