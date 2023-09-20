It has been a while since former New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony played in an NBA game, but he's still garnering plenty of attention from basketball fans. Just take for example Tuesday night's WNBA playoff game between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty in which Melo was recognized at Barclays Center and given a thunderous reception from the crowd.

Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony receives a LOUD ovation at Game 2 of Liberty-Mystics 🗣️ (via @nyliberty)pic.twitter.com/oVdleSN4zY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

Carmelo Anthony is clearly enjoying his retirement from the NBA. His fans certainly would love to see him come back and give it another go in the pros, but it appears that the former walking NBA bucket is content with just being an avid follower of the sport these days.

Melo, who was selected third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season alongside his close friend, LeBron James. But it was with in the Big Apple where Anthony enjoyed his best days in the league. In seven seasons in Knicks uniform, he averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists through 412 games. Antony concluded his NBA career with 28,289 points — ninth on the all-time scoring list.

As for the WNBA game Melo is watching, the Liberty are hoping to close out their Round One series against the Liberty. New York won Game 1 last Friday to the tune of a 90-75 score. A win in Game 2 will book the Liberty a ticket to the semifinals. The winner of this Mystics vs. Liberty series will face the winner of the series between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx.