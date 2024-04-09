A former New York Knicks player and teammate to Carmelo Anthony is making a shocking claim about the former Knick. Raymond Felton is making the claim that Anthony is the best scorer that he had ever seen, better than even Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or Kevin Durant.
Raymond Felton on how good of a scorer Carmelo Anthony was:
"I don't know nobody who's better… I'm talking about Tracy McGrady, [Michael Jordan], Kobe [Bryant], LeBron [James]… Now, [Kevin Durant] can he score? Sure. … He scores easily for him to be 7 feet… [but] I've… pic.twitter.com/r7Us9aDT7G
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 9, 2024
“I've seen Melo score everywhere, bro. I haven't seen KD just get somebody in the post and like, ‘I'm just gonna do you dirty and just post the whole game,'” Felton said on the Run Your Race show. “I've seen Melo do that.”
Anthony and Felton ran the floor together with the Knicks from 2012-2014. Althought the Knicks never won a championship while the two players were there, the team did see some success. Anthony was a NBA All-Star each year he wore a Knick uniform, and was the NBA scoring champion in 2013. He played for the Knicks from 2011-2017. Felton was there from 2012-2014.
“That dude, the way he can score, I don't know anybody better than him,” Felton added.
Anthony's career
Carmelo Anthony certainly made his mark in the NBA. He finished his career in the league averaging 22.5 points per game, after playing in more than 1,000 career games. Anthony scored 28,289 points in his career, to go with 7,808 rebounds. Anthony never won an NBA championship, despite playing with six NBA franchises. Melo played for the Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
While Anthony played for all of those franchises, he may be most affiliated with the Knicks. Anthony was never named an All-Star again in the league after leaving New York in 2017. He played for another five seasons in the NBA after leaving the Big Apple, closing out his career with the Lakers in 2022.
Anthony did win a national championship in college, as a member of the Syracuse Orange in 2003. It would also be the only championship for legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.
Jordan's view
One person who may take exception to Felton's comments is Michael Jordan. Jordan is inarguably one of the best, if not the best player to ever suit up in the NBA. Jordan won six titles with the Chicago Bulls, and was named NBA Finals MVP all six times he went to the Finals.
Jordan's career statistics in the league are simply staggering. He finished his career scoring more than 32,000 points and grabbing more than 6,000 rebounds. Jordan was a 14-time NBA All-Star, and was also named the NBA Most Valuable Player five times. He played for the Bulls and Washington Wizards in his career, while also spending some time in baseball. Like Anthony, Jordan also won a national championship in college at North Carolina.
Interestingly, Anthony had mentioned Jordan as a mentor to him when he was playing in the NBA. It seems some of Jordan's greatness definitely rubbed off on Anthony, as the two men were both elite scorers in the league.