Ever since he took over as president of the team in March of 2020, former sports agent turned basketball executive Leon Rose has led a resurgence of sorts for the New York Knicks turning the team from a laughing stock in the mid-2010's to what now figures to be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. Rose has made several high profile moves during his tenure, including signing Jalen Brunson back in the summer of 2022, a move that gave the Knicks its best point guard in years.
One person who is impressed with what he's seen from Leon Rose so far is none other than Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, who recently took to his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, to heap lofty praise on the executive.
“What Leon did with the Knicks is impressive…He came in…ship was sinking…sunk…He wiped all that s**t out––front office, players…cleaned house. Imma bring in a cultural guy: [Tom Thibodeau]…hold you accountable…ain't gonna get no sleep…Now you get to mold your team the way that you want…build the pieces…draft picks…players Thibs really trusts…” said Anthony, per New York Basketball on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, after being the NBA's symbol of ineptitude for the better part of a decade in the aftermath of Carmelo Anthony's tenure, the Knicks now project to be a real threat to go on a deep playoff run in this year's NBA postseason, which begins in under two months.
The Knicks next take the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 22.