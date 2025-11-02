Nov 2, 2025 at 1:22 AM ET

The “City of Angels” took a new victory lap around “The 6ix.” The Los Angeles Dodgers withstood extra innings to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series — sparking responses from Luka Doncic, LeBron James and others. But L.A.'s most famous victory collector over Toronto Kendrick Lamar entered the picture too, via a newly remade Nike commercial.

The shoe and apparel company one year ago released an “I Love L.A.” ad after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees featuring the famed Randy Newman song. But this time Nike pressed rewind and decided to “Squabble Up” with Lamar — directing this toward Toronto.

You can’t write this stuff. But LA just did again. pic.twitter.com/pCm8fIJAC9 — Nike (@Nike) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lamar famously attacked Toronto's most famed artist Drake in a series of diss songs, including during Super Bowl LIX. Fans started hyping up this L.A. versus Toronto battle as the baseball version of Lamar/Drake. And once again, Toronto needed to deal with the sound of Lamar's voice for L.A.'s latest championship.

Dodgers fans quote Kendrick Lamar in celebrating title

Even famed Dodger fans quoted Lamar in celebrating the back-to-back WS titles.

Ice Cube dropped a “Not Like Us” reference in his photo he released on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Comedian Travon Free remade the Lamar “GNX” album cover — placing Shohei Ohtani in the picture edit.

Even L.A. Mayor Karen Bass channeled Lamar in her post directed toward the Blue Jays.

Dodger fans watched Yoshinobu Yamamoto become lights out on the hill — pitching in three total games in two starts. Manager Dave Roberts gave him the “GOAT” treatment in referring him as the greatest of all time after earning WS Most Valuable Player honors.

"YAMAMOTO'S THE GOAT!" Dave Roberts 🗣 Yamamoto started Game 6, and ended Game 7 to win MVP honors.pic.twitter.com/oXB5DGdBcx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025

Game 7 delivered epic moments — from Will Smith making WS history to even both teams getting out of a late bases loaded jam. But the Dodgers' Andy Pages powered his way into the most discussed catch that stranded three Blue Jays on base.

These Dodgers ended up being reincarnated and star gazing like the intro of Lamar's “Squabble Up.” Now Nike helped join in on the L.A. over Toronto narrative.