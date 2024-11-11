Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has developed into one of the biggest stars in sports, but former New York Knicks guard Walt ‘Clyde' Frazier is not completely sold on her hype. At least, that's what he said on the MSG Network broadcast of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The broadcast showed Clark in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse sitting court-side for the game. The Knicks' play-by-play broadcaster, Mike Breen, pointed out her presence as the crowd cheered while Frazier, the color commentator, dropped a hilarious quip.

“You know when you think [about it], she doesn't look that formidable,” Frazier said. “I could stop her.”

Expand Tweet

Clark was seen at the game with her boyfriend, fellow Iowa alum Connor McCaffrey, who is currently an assistant coach of the Butler men's basketball team.

As one of the most beloved figures in franchise history, Frazier has long been a part of the MSG Network broadcasting team since retiring. That has not stopped him from keeping the same hard-nosed defensive mentality that made him a seven-time member of the NBA's first-team All-Defensive lineup.

If, at 79 years old, Frazier can still stop Clark, his phone will be blowing up with calls from the rest of the WNBA. Clark wrapped up one of the best rookie seasons in league history in September with a Rookie of the Year award after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Caitlin Clark's support helps Pacers top Knicks

Whether Clark's support brought positive energy to the Pacers or not, Indiana moved to 5-5 on the year with a 132-121 win over the Knicks on Sunday. Clark's close friend, Tyrese Haliburton, led the way with 35 points and 14 assists while Bennedict Mathurin added a game-high 38 points.

Mathurin's big game only furthered what appears to be a third-year leap from the former 2022 lottery pick. His 19.4 points per game through the first 10 games of the season is a significant increase from the 14.5 he averaged in 2023-2024.

Haliburton and Mathurin's strong performances helped the Pacers top the Knicks' duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who combined for 63 points in the game. OG Anunoby added 25 points, but the rest of the team combined for just 33 additional points.