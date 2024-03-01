Caitlin Clark is continuing to build her case as the greatest women's collegiate basketball player of all time. On Feb. 15, she broke the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record. On Feb. 28, Clark passed the only female player left in front of her in the record books when she officially outscored Lynette Woodard, a Kansas player who played before the NCAA governed women's college basketball.
Now, there is only one person left to score more points than in college history. Pete Maravich is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, regardless of division, and he is considered by many to be the greatest college basketball player of all time.
His record stands at 3,667 total points, and Clark only needs 18 more to break that record. Clark, who is averaging 32.2 points per game, is surely to break that record in her next game, a home game against number two-ranked Ohio State.
If she is able to accomplish what was once considered unfathomable, words won't be able to describe how big of a week it would be for the college star. That is because on top of Maravich's record being within reach, Clark also officially declared for the WNBA Draft on Feb 29.
Clark has made plenty of money through NIL deals, but her fame will only increase at the professional levels, where she is viewed at as the greatest prospect in recent memory. Clark's net worth currently sits at $3 million, but that will surely increase after she is drafted first overall. In this article, we will look at Clark's career and how she has come to her wealth.
Caitlin Clark's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $3 million
Caitlin Clark's net worth is projected to be around $3 million, according to sources like Marca.com and Essentiallysports.com. As one of the biggest stars in college sports history, and by being a player who is playing at the start of the NIL era, Clark is one of the top NIL earners in college sports.
Her scoring prowess has put her in the public eye, and she has capitalized with a number of NIL deals. She most notably has deals with Gatorade and State Farm, both of which she has done commercials with. Gatorade even donated $22,000 to Clark's ‘Caitlin Clark Foundation,' which helps the youth with athletics and nutrition. She also reportedly has deals with Nike, Buick, H&R Block, Shoot-A-Way, Topps, Bose, and many more companies, as seemingly everyone is looking for her to represent their brand.
Clark is the projected No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Aliyah Boston signed a three-year $233,468 deal after being selected with the top pick in 2023.
However, the WNBA is rising in popularity, and we have seen firsthand how Sabrina Ionescu has become a global superstar who has had lots of opportunities off the court. Clark's net worth will surely increase when she gets to the WNBA for similar reasons.
Caitlin Clark's career
Clark plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but her basketball career started long before she got to college. Clark is from Des Moines, Iowa, making her a legend in those parts. She famously played basketball against boys growing up because she was too good against the girls. She was also too good against the boys, as she dominated her competition at all levels.
Clark played her high school ball at Dowling Catholic, where she scored the fourth most points in Iowa history (2,547) en route to becoming the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year twice.
Clark stayed local when she joined the women's basketball team at Iowa, and she has had one of the most impressive careers in NCAA history, regardless of sport. The guard is in her fourth season with the program, and in those four years, she has career averages of 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.
Clark is truly one of the most versatile athletes we have ever seen. Her range extends well past the three-point line. In fact, her three-point make to break the women's NCAA scoring record was from near half-court.
She even became the single-season three-point makes record holder during her senior campaign. She is not a one-trick pony, though. Clark is a triple-double threat because of her advanced playmaking and stellar rebounding abilities.
Last season, Clark was named the National Player of the Year, and she will surely win that award again this year. She is a two-time scoring champion and two-time assist leader, and Clark seems to break a new record each game she plays in. While her teams have always been great, it is a championship that has alluded her.
Her team made it all the way to the championship game in 2023, but they fell short against LSU. It is certainly possible that Clark's Hawkeyes can make a run during March Madness in 2024. The team is currently 25-4 and the sixth-ranked team in the nation.
Clark is determined to become champion, and it seems that nothing will be able to get in her way. So, were you surprised by Caitlin Clark's net worth?