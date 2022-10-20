WATCH: Knicks’ Derrick Rose goes full Shohei Ohtani with epic fastball right at Grizzlies C Steven Adams’ head

New York Knicks veteran Derrick Rose has been through so much in what has been a very colorful NBA career. The way he has been able to evolve his game now that he’s in the twilight of his career is truly a marvelous feat. As it turns out, D-Rose’s remarkable evolution has now taken to a different level.

Apparently, Rose might now be eyeing a career in the MLB. This is after the Knicks guard showed off the power in his right arm by throwing a Shohei Ohtani-like fastball right in the middle of a basketball game. Unfortunately for Memphis Grizzlies big man Steven Adams, it was his face that ended up on the receiving end of Rose’s wayward pitch (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

For starters, that was a horrible pass from Rose. None of his Knicks teammates was even near the vicinity of his pass, which ended up clocking Adams right in the head.

It’s hilarious how Steven Adams had no chance to try and dodge the ball. After all, he was innocently just making his way to the scorer’s table when he got hit right in the face. However, the way he reacted is probably the best part of all this. The 6-foot-11 center looked completely unfazed, and he even laughed off the incident. What a warrior.

As for the game, the season-opener between the Knicks and Grizzlies went down the wire. It needed an extra period to decide a winner, which turned out to be Memphis, 115-112.