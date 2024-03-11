Things got heated between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of their showdown Sunday night at Madison Square Garden when DiVincenzo and Kelly Oubre got into it following the latters' foul on the former. DiVincenzo was trying to get to the rim on the baseline when Oubre appeared to have hit the head of the Knicks guard from behind. That led to a little bit of scuffle, with players from both sides gathering around the basket.
Isaiah Hartenstein also gave Oubre a shove from the back before the Knicks center also got pushed on the back by Sixers big man Paul Reed. Both Hartenstein and Reed got technical fouls upon review as well as DiVincenzo.
Donte DiVincenzo & Kelly Oubre scuffle, Isaiah Hartenstein gets involved pic.twitter.com/EFVmP3ZWDF
— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 11, 2024
As for the game itself, it was Philadelphia that emerged with a 79-73 victory. Oubre led the charge for the Sixers with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and three steals, while Reed and Buddy Hield came off the bench and fired 13 and 16 points, respectively. The Knicks, though also missing some key players, must be frustrated that they were not able to take advantage of a Sixers squad that was missing not just Joel Embiid but Tyrese Maxey as well.
The scuffle had more spark in it than the Knicks' offense. In fact, both the Knicks and the Sixers shot horribly from the field, with New York making just 32.5 percent of their attempts from the field.
New York, now 37-27, will look to get back at Philadelphia when the Knicks play the 76ers again at home this Tuesday.