While he was quick to react to the news, Chad Powers co-creator and star Glen Powell is “so grateful” for his second Golden Globe nomination.

Powell was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globes in 2026. He took to social media to share his anticipated reaction. He apologized for the “delay” in his reaction, as he is “working away all day to make sure [Season 2] is even better than the first!”

“Thank you so much Golden Globes!” he began. “Feeling so grateful to be recognized for a show that means the world to me… and it's absolutely surreal to be sharing a category with some of my comedy heroes.”

He then brought “it back to sports” by comparing his Chad Powers crew to a “championship team.” From the writers to the crew, he knows that “as an actor you're only as good as your teammates.”

Above all else, Powell was thankful for Michael Waldron, who co-created the series with him. “A man with a demented brain, a beautiful heart, and healthy mustache,” Powell said of Waldron. “I love how much joy our show brings to the world and I love our Catfish Family.”

Glen Powell isn't taking Chad Powers Golden Globe nomination “for granted”

Powell concluded his message by thanking the fans who have watched the show. They are the reason it got green-lit for a Season 2, and why he is nominated.

“Chad Powers is a show about redemption, regret, and the wild journeys that we sometimes have to take to find our best selves,” Powell explained. “I don't take any of my journey or any of its detours for granted. Thank you to everyone who has shared this ride with me and cheered for me along the way. There is no win or lose… just so happy I get to play at all.”

So, fans will soon get more Chad Powers, as a second season has been green-lit by Hulu. Fans will only have to wait a few more months to find out if Powell wins the Golden Globe.