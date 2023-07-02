The New York Knicks can't get enough of those Villanova basketball products. Already with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, the Knicks have reportedly acquired Donte DiVincenzo via a four-year deal worth $50 million. In other words, the Knicks now have a Villanova triumvirate.

If New York is to make another move to acquire another Villanova basketball great, New York and NBA fans want it to be no other than Jay Wright, who coached Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo in college.

“All I'll say is, don't get off to a slow start Thibs with Jay Wright unemployed and his championship pieces uniting, tweeted @StevePopper

“Bring Jay Wright to the Knicks,” Brian Ruff said.

From Adam Nelson: “Former Villanova standout Donte DiVincenzo reunites with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson in New York. How many guys will be calling for Jay Wright to replace Thibs after the first rough patch for the Knicks next season?!?!?”

“Knicks need to trade for Mikal Bridges and hire Jay Wright,” opined another Twitter user.

Jay Wright next? pic.twitter.com/N8ajrqyYcK — Stokastic NBA DFS (@StokasticNBA) July 2, 2023

The trio of Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo won a title with the Wildcats under Wright in 2016. Hart was already in the NBA when Brunson and DiVincenzo helped Villanova win another national championship in 2018. Now, the goal for those three is to win another title together, this time at the pro ranks with the Knicks.

It's not that difficult to imagine Wright as a head coach of the Wildcats-laden Knicks, but it doesn't appear that he is a serious threat to replace Thibodeau. That being said, this isn't the first time that Wright's name has been linked to the Knicks.

“It’s not that you’re not interested, I just don’t want to leave,” Wright shared with The New York Post back in 2018. “It’s the Knicks. You love the Garden, you love New York City, you love the Knicks. I just know I don’t want to leave Villanova.”

Well, if anything, Wright is no longer coaching Villanova, having retired from the job in 2022 — after 21 seasons as the program's head coach. If DiVincenzo, Hart, and Brunson want Wright, they seem to have the collective muscle to flex in order to convince the Knicks to hire the former Wildcats mentor.