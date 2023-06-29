Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo is set to hit the open market this summer after declining his $4.7 million player option on Tuesday. And according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the former Villanova standout is expected to generate interest from several contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks:

“DiVincenzo opted out of his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and is expected to receive offers from teams utilizing most of their mid-level exception if not all of it. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Cavaliers have been mentioned as possible suitors for DiVincenzo, sources said, with the New York Knicks also coming up in multiple reports around the league. After winning a championship with both Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson at Villanova, New York may be a very appealing destination for DiVincenzo personally.”

A player like DiVincenzo will be a hot commodity in free agency. The former Villanova standout averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 2022-23 while shooting a career-best 39.7% from three-point land. Every team can use more snipers from deep and it's clear DiVincenzo is a proven weapon beyond the arc.

To be honest, $4.7 million is incredibly underpaid for Donte DiVincenzo and he evidently knows that. He can easily get the mid-level exception from a team like the Lakers, Mavs, Cavs, or Knicks.

As Seigel mentioned, New York may be a place he'd like to end up after playing with both Brunson and Hart at Villanova. There's a sense of familiarity and who doesn't want to play at Madison Square Garden?

Not only does DiVincenzo bring talent to the table but he's also an experienced postseason player, which is something to consider for any potential suitor.