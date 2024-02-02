Jalen Brunson did his best to fight back tears.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks has become a phenomenon in the Big Apple since coming over from the Dallas Mavericks. He helped the Knicks beat the 2024 NBA All-Star Game hosts the Indiana Pacers on Thursday before fighting back tears for one reason.

Recently, the Knicks were mentioned as a possible destination for Jimmy Butler should Butler be traded by the Miami Heat. Brunson's All-Star running mate Julius Randle was given his diagnosis for a return from a dislocated shoulder.

On Thursday, Brunson dropped 40 points in a big win over the Pacers that had him in his feelings afterward.

Knicks, Brunson Ready for Prime Time After Big Win

The Knicks fell down ten points but came roaring back behind the play of its rising star guard, who also stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds in 37 minutes of action at Madison Square.

Brunson is now shooting 48 percent from the floor and 42.2% from behind the three-point stripe this season.

His dynamic play is a big reason why the Knicks are suddenly being mentioned as Eastern Conference Championship contenders in what has become a challenging conference landscape.

Brunson's Emotional Reaction After Win, ASG Nod

Brunson had a hard time fighting back tears as he attempted to gather himself and address the New York City crowd.

The video was posted to the page BrunsonMuse on Twitter.

I wouldn’t want ANYONE ELSE in this league as our starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/ug1TwG7x9f — BrunsonMuse (@BrunsonMuse) February 2, 2024

Next up for the Knickerbockers is a Saturday matchup with the Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET, a game that should capture the attention of regional and national fans alike with visions of seeing another Brunson explosion up close and personal.