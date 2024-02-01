New York is poised to land Jimmy Butler if Miami blows it up.

The Miami Heat just snapped a seven-game losing skid by capturing a big 115-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Though the Heat have snapped the streak, this has unfortunately sparked some trade rumors surrounding their star players, including Jimmy Butler. According to Bovada, the New York Knicks are favored to land Butler if (and that's a big if) Miami decides to go nuclear mode and trade the Heat star at the deadline.

The Knicks are a +210 to acquire Jimmy Butler, while the Philadelphia 76ers are a close second at +235. The Sacramento Kings round out the top three at +325. Bovada also listed Brooklyn, New Orleans, Dallas, and Golden State as potential trade destinations for the Heat forward.

Before anything gets out of hand, these are just betting odds, so Knicks fans should take this with a grain of salt. Realistically, there is no way the Heat trade Butler before the deadline. Recent struggles aside, Miami is still looking to contend for a championship and nothing signals that more than its trade for Terry Rozier a couple of weeks ago.

Additionally, there is no way Pat Riley trades his franchise star to his perhaps his biggest rival.

Jimmy Butler in New York

Nonetheless, taking the reality goggles off, New York fans can still daydream about how Butler would look like wearing a Knicks jersey. Butler could further elevate the Knicks into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have already made their first blockbuster move by trading for OG Anunoby and it has done wonders for them so far. Since acquiring Anunoby, New York has been the best team in the NBA with a 14-2 record. They owned the No. 1 defensive rating through January and had the 6th-best offensive rating during the month.

Just imagine how much better the Knicks would be if they added Jimmy Butler.