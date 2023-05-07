My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Not much went right for the New York Knicks in their 105-86 Game 3 loss against the Miami Heat. Making matters even worse, they also lost spark plug guard Immanuel Quickley to an ankle injury that didn’t look particularly good. With the Knicks needing pretty much every advantage they can get against the Heat, being without Quickley would have been a huge loss.

After a lengthy layoff between Games 2 & 3, the Knicks will be right back at it on Monday night for Game 4 against the Heat. It remains to be seen whether or not Quickley will be on the court for this game, but head coach Tom Thibodeau offered an encouraging update on Quickley’s health, labeling the guard as day-to-day with a sprained ankle, seemingly opening the door for him to be able to play in a crucial Game 4.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley is day to day with an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/Jl8MdJsHi8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

Given the dire situation the Knicks currently find themselves in, this is a great update for New York. Having Immanuel Quickley on the floor in a crucial Game 4 would be a huge help, and while he’s not exactly a guarantee to suit up on Monday night, this is likely a better update than what the Knicks were initially expecting after seeing his injury.

We will get more clarity on Quickley’s health status for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon when the Knicks official injury report comes out, but it seems like the speedy guard could be trending towards playing in this crucial contest. It will be worth monitoring any future updates on Quickley, but this is a positive first step for the Knicks ahead of their biggest game of the season.