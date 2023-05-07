David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The New York Knicks find themselves in a precarious position. They trail 2-1 in their second round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat with one more game on the road until they return to Madison Square Garden. They lost homecourt advantage when the Heat stole Game 1. They managed to grab a win with Jimmy Butler sitting out for the Heat. But with Butler’s return in Game 3 it was another Heat victory. The Knicks also came away from Game 3 with some worrisome injury news. While Jalen Brunson affirmed that he is okay for Game 4, Immanuel Quickley suffered an ankle injury and his status for Game 4 is currently unknown as per Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News.

Immanuel Quickley on sprained ankle: “It hurt a lot.” Doesn’t know yet about his status for Game 4. Didn’t see a lot of swelling. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 6, 2023

If Immanuel Quickley’s injury prevents him from playing in Game 4, that would be a major blow of the Knicks. Quickley has been one of the most consistently productive Knicks this season and he was in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. In only his third season in the NBA, Quickley had a breakout year. He averaged 14.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Quickley finished Game 3 with 12 points but only shot 4-12 from the field and 2-8 from three-point range. Throughout the NBA playoffs, Quickley has been averaging 8.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists with shooting splits of 35.2 percent shooting from the field, 24.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Fans will hope Immanuel Quickley is clear of the Knicks injury report heading into Game 4.