New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley laid an egg in Saturday’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat. He scored 12 points on just 4-for-12 shooting from the field and 2-for-8 from behind the three-point arc in a game the Knicks went on to lose by a final score of 105-86. Still, when the Knicks re-visit the Kaseya Center on Monday night to play Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and the Heat, every Knicks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Heat?

Immanuel Quickley injury status vs. Heat

The Knicks have Quickley listed as doubtful for Monday’s showdown due to a sprained left ankle, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Knicks, Jericho Sims (right shoulder surgery) will sit out for New York.

Immanuel Quickley, 23, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Knicks franchise. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 1.2 turnovers per game across 81 appearances this season (21 starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Quickley’s 44.8% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect the Heat to beat the Knicks at home on Monday night, regardless of if Quickley is in the lineup. After all, the Heat have yet to lose at home this postseason, as they own a 3-0 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Heat, the answer is probably not.