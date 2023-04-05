Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The playoff-bound New York Knicks sit comfortably at the fifth spot in the East with three games remaining, putting them in range for a potential playoff matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York holds a record of 46-33, marking its first 40-win season campaign since the 2020-21 season. In a game where New York takes on the East’s 11th-seeded team in the Indiana Pacers, the question remains: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Jalen Brunson’s injury status vs. Pacers

Brunson was listed as “out” against the Pacers due to right hand maintenance, according to ESPN Senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

“Knicks say Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) is out tonight at Indiana,” Spears wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Brunson, a former second-round pick out of Villanova in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 24 points for the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. He scored a season-high 48 points in a 14-point win over the Cavaliers in late March, battling with Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell as he scored 18 of his 32 attempts and seven of his 12 3-point shots.

The NBA and ESPN’s injury report lists forward R.J. Barrett as “questionable” with an illness. Forward Julius Randle, guards DaQuan Jeffries and Duane Washington Jr. were all listed as out. Barrett sat out of New York’s 118-109 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Five Pacers players were listed on the NBA’s injury report. Guards Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte were listed as “out” with ankle injuries, while center Myles Turner was listed as “questionable” with left ankle soreness. Guard Kendall Brown is out with a right tibia stress fracture. Guard Gabe York was listed as “questionable.”

The Knicks will tip off against the Pacers at 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcasted on MSG.