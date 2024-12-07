The New York Knicks (14-8) are set to close out their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons (9-15) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Riding a four-game win streak, the Knicks are aiming to secure a perfect homestand. However, the availability of star guard Jalen Brunson remains uncertain as he continues to deal with a lower back contusion.

Brunson was officially listed as questionable on the Knicks’ latest injury report. His status follows a strong showing in Thursday’s 125-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets, where he recorded 24 points, five assists, a rebound, and a steal while shooting an efficient six-for-eight from the field.

The Knicks also listed guard Cameron Payne as questionable for Saturday’s game due to a left elbow effusion. Payne, acquired in the offseason, has provided valuable depth for New York. He is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 44.% from three-point range. His potential absence could leave the Knicks shorthanded in the backcourt, further emphasizing Brunson’s importance.

Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Pistons

Brunson has been a key catalyst in the Knicks’ recent resurgence. After a 5-6 start to the season, New York has gone 9-3 in its last 12 games, largely fueled by Brunson’s stellar play. During that span, he has averaged 25.8 points, 8.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 52% from the field and 45.7% from beyond the arc.

On the season, Brunson is averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game with shooting splits of 49.3% from the field and 42.9% from three. His consistent production has helped solidify the Knicks’ position as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons, meanwhile, continue to struggle. Detroit has lost seven of its last 10 games and currently sits near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. In their previous meeting on Nov. 1, the Knicks dominated the Pistons with a commanding 128-98 victory.

The Knicks’ injury concerns could play a significant role in Saturday’s outcome. Brunson’s availability, along with Payne’s status, will be closely monitored leading up to tip-off.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Further updates on the Knicks’ injury report are expected prior to the game.