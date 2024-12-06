After a few rough patches at first, the New York Knicks may have finally figured out how to play with new trade acquisition Karl-Anthony Towns as their best player, winning four games in a row to improve to 14-8 and fourth in the Eastern Conference. The former Timberwolves All-Star powered the Knicks over the Hornets with 27 points and 16 rebounds. After the game, Karl-Anthony Towns remarked on the passion of Knicks fans, who had endured several losing seasons and playoff disappointment over the years.

“It's magical to be here in The Mecca and be here at MSG and have the crowd react like that to a play you make,” the big man said, via Knicks Videos on X, formerly Twitter. “The fans love the highlight plays, but it's all about wins here in New York.”

Do the Knicks have the right players to win it all?

The Knicks have enjoyed some playoff success before trading Julius Randle to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason, but their ceiling was the second round, losing there in back-to-back seasons to the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

Moreover, the Knicks last advanced to the Conference Finals in the 1999-2000 season, a year removed from their Finals loss to the San Antonio Spurs. That year, New York lost to the Indiana Pacers, who would then lose in the NBA Finals to hand Shaq and Kobe their first of three titles.

So, the team might have figured out that Randle alone wasn't the right player to pair with Jalen Brunson if they wanted to reach the Conference Finals, and maybe beyond, and the Knicks swung a deal to get the player they'd wanted for a long time.

On the other hand, the Wolves had decided to officially turn the keys over to Anthony Edwards–which was the right move–in exchange for sending away their longest-tenured player.

Upon his arrival, Towns had some growing pains to make, but he has since gelled with his teammates and welcomed his new role on his new team. This season, KAT has averaged 25.2 points and 13.2 rebounds, shooting 53.1% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Struggles

However, the Knicks remain near the bottom of the league in defense and rebounding–typically the forte of coach Tom Thibodeau–if only because they have no depth at center with injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa (though Achiuwa's return is imminent).

Moreover, their other big man Isaiah Hartenstein has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving KAT to man the fort practically by himself.

Still, if only offensively and on paper, the Knicks' starting lineup features three-level scoring and skill from top to bottom, while their perimeter defense is still impressive, with OG Anunoby and fellow new trade landing Mikal Bridges guarding opposing guards and wings.

Do fans believe the Knicks, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, can match up with the defending champion Boston Celtics, though? That's one question the team will have to answer soon enough.