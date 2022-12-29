By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed Tuesday’s game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks with a sore right hip. Without Brunson, the Knicks lost to the Mavs in overtime, 126-121, largely due to a 60-point triple-double from Doncic. So when the Knicks travel to San Antonio to play the Spurs on Thursday night, every New York fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Is Knicks’ Jalen Brunson playing vs. Spurs

Knicks fans will have to wait a bit longer for a definitive answer to this question.

New York has Brunson listed as a game-time decision for Thursday’s showdown with a sore right hip, per a tweet from Newsday Sports’ Steve Popper. Additionally, RJ Barrett (lacerated right index finger) and Obi Toppin (non-displaced fracture right fibula head) have both been ruled out for the Knicks.

Brunson, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Knicks. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks across 34 appearances this season. Brunson has shot the ball incredibly accurately from the free throw line since joining the Knicks. His 87.0% free-throw percentage on 4.8 attempts per game is the best percentage of his pro career.

Regardless if Brunson is playing or not, the Knicks shouldn’t have much trouble picking up a win on Thursday night. After all, the Spurs are one of the worst teams in basketball. At 11-23, they own the second-worst record in the Western Conference, behind only the Houston Rockets.