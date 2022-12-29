By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today.

Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Mavs force overtime against the New York Knicks and win. It is the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history, and making it even better, Doncic banked a game-tying jumper in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to extend the Tuesday showdown after it looked like Dallas was about to lose.

Pierce was among several former and current NBA players to react to the incredible showing, saying that it’s Wilt Chamberlain-like and that he might never see those kind of video game numbers again in his lifetime. And then in a follow-up tweet, the Boston Celtics icon couldn’t help but call him the ultimate scoring machine.

“Luka is the best offensive player in the league,” Pierce shared. “I said offensive think about it.”

What Luka Doncic has done is truly phenomenal. While a few other players have scored 60 points or more, the way Luka did it is undoubtedly on another level considering his rebound and assist rate. In line with Paul Perce’s proclamation, one could argue that the Mavs star is the best shot creator in the league.

Of course others will argue about that claim from Pierce, but unless another player beat that 60-20-10 stat line, it will be hard to change his or anyone’s mind.