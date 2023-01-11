New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett has missed nearly two weeks of basketball with a finger injury. The last time he was on the court was against the Dallas Mavericks back on December 27th, when he injured his finger just two minutes into the game. So when the Knicks face off against Tyrese Haliburton and the upstart Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday night, every Knicks fan will surely want to know: Is RJ Barrett playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Is Knicks’ RJ Barrett playing vs. Pacers

Fans will, unfortunately, have to wait for the answer to this question.

The Knicks have listed Barrett as questionable for Wednesday night’s showdown, per a tweet from the team’s official account. No other players are on the injury report for New York.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Gary Trent Jr trade, Gary Trent Jr, Raptors, Suns, Lakers, Knicks, Clippers

4 best trade destinations for Raptors sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr

Quinn Allen ·

Pacers Knicks prediction

NBA Odds: Pacers vs. Knicks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023

Brendan Smith ·

Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton puts the NBA on notice with strong Pacers take

Quinn Allen ·

RJ Barrett, 22, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Knicks. He’s averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 35 appearances. After a slow start to the campaign, Barrett has bounced back in a major way. Over his last ten games, Barrett has scored 22.8 points per contest on 50.8% shooting from the field and 66.7% from behind the three-point line.

Regardless if Barrett can play Wednesday or not, the Knicks will have their hands full against a red-hot Pacers team. Led by Haliburton, Indiana has won eight of its last ten games. The Brooklyn Nets, who are not far removed from a 12-game winning streak, are the lone Eastern Conference team with a better record over this span (9-1).