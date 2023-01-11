New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett has missed nearly two weeks of basketball with a finger injury. The last time he was on the court was against the Dallas Mavericks back on December 27th, when he injured his finger just two minutes into the game. So when the Knicks face off against Tyrese Haliburton and the upstart Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday night, every Knicks fan will surely want to know: Is RJ Barrett playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Is Knicks’ RJ Barrett playing vs. Pacers

Fans will, unfortunately, have to wait for the answer to this question.

The Knicks have listed Barrett as questionable for Wednesday night’s showdown, per a tweet from the team’s official account. No other players are on the injury report for New York.

RJ Barrett, 22, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Knicks. He’s averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 35 appearances. After a slow start to the campaign, Barrett has bounced back in a major way. Over his last ten games, Barrett has scored 22.8 points per contest on 50.8% shooting from the field and 66.7% from behind the three-point line.

Regardless if Barrett can play Wednesday or not, the Knicks will have their hands full against a red-hot Pacers team. Led by Haliburton, Indiana has won eight of its last ten games. The Brooklyn Nets, who are not far removed from a 12-game winning streak, are the lone Eastern Conference team with a better record over this span (9-1).