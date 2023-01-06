By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

That looks like it hurts. During the New York Knicks’ last game, RJ Barrett exited the game with an apparent hand injury. Many fans wondered what was up with the star forward. As it turns out, that injury was a gruesome one, per Fred Katz.

“Spoke with Knicks star RJ Barrett this morning in Toronto. RJ said Luka’s hand isn’t what caused his laceration. RJ’s left hand knocked into his right one, which dislocated a finger in his right hand. When it dislocated, the bone cut through his hand. He got six stitches, which are still in.”

Yowch, talk about painful-looking AND feeling painful. Thankfully, it seems like that the worst-case scenario has already passed for RJ Barrett’s injury. Katz’ folllow-up tweet determines when the Canadian will return to the team.

“Barrett said he’s seeing the doctor later this week and expects to get the stitches removed then. Sounds like he won’t need much of a ramp-up time to get his conditioning back. He’s been working out, shooting. Just needs the stitches to come out.”

The Knicks have been surprisingly a good team this season, thanks to the addition of Jalen Brunson. They aren’t exactly favorites in the East, but they have the potential to make any top seed’s day a living hell. Barrett and co. have a chance to play spoiler this season for some unlucky team in the playoffs.

Can the Knicks hold on while RJ Barrett recovers from injury? Or will they start to crumble under the pressure?