The New York Knicks have had quite the NBA offseason. In addition to giving a new contract to OG Anunoby, as well as extending Jalen Brunson and head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks also traded for Mikal Bridges. In the midst of August, the Knicks are not done making moves just yet, as they have agreed to a two-way contract with forward Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of former first-round pick Obi Toppin.

After going undrafted in 2023, the younger Toppin brother signed a training camp deal with the Knicks. Of course, this came on the heels of the organization trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers the same summer.

Toppin earned himself a two-way contract with the Knicks at the start of the 2023-24 season, and he spent a lot of time with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League. There, he averaged 19.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor in 25 total games.

The 6'9″ forward made his NBA debut with the Knicks on December 5 in the final minutes of the team's NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He went on to make nine total appearances over the course of the 2023-24 season, which totaled 38 minutes on the court.

It shouldn't come as a shock to see Toppin sign another two-way contract with the Knicks, especially since they are familiar with his game. Not to mention, New York didn't have a forward on a two-way deal yet, so it makes sense that Toppin would be the one to receive this contract.

Toppin now joins Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti as the three players that will enter training camp on a two-way contract with the Knicks. McCullar was selected 56th overall, and Hukporti was selected 58th overall in this past June's draft.

While he is not expected to hold a major role while on his two-way contract with the Knicks, Toppin re-signing with the team is notable because of the success his brother has found with the Pacers.

In his first full season with Indiana, Obi averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor. All of these averages were new career highs for Toppin. He also helped the Pacers advance past the Knicks in a seven game Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Time will tell what the Knicks have planned for Jacob Toppin and if he can ultimately find as much success as his brother.