Will Knicks star Jalen Brunson receive MVP consideration

With New York Knicks star Julius Randle expected to miss multiple weeks due to a shoulder injury, New York will rely heavily on Jalen Brunson to lead the charge. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Brunson is up for the task, via ClutchPoints.

“Let me tell you the important part about this run that the Knicks are about to go on,” Perkins said on ESPN. “Not only has he put the world on notice, but with Julius Randle being out… Jalen Brunson is about to turn it up another level to the point where we're gonna have to mention this young man in the MVP conversation. You can book it.”

The Knicks will obviously miss Randle. However, Brunson has impressed throughout the season. Many NBA analysts thought Brunson should have been selected as an All-Star Game starter.

The 27-year-old is averaging 26.7 points per game on 48.1 percent field goal and 42.4 percent three-point shooting. He is also averaging 6.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per outing. Brunson's impact on the Knicks has been immense, with New York currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record.

Will Jalen Brunson earn MVP consideration?

Brunson is still one of the most underrated players in the NBA. He is in the middle of a terrific season, yet he was not named an All-Star starter. So the odds of Brunson earning serious MVP consideration are likely slim.

With that being said, Brunson has an opportunity to force the NBA world to take notice with Randle out. If Brunson can help New York continue to climb the standings in the East while he performs at an elite level, then Brunson could realistically enter the MVP conversation.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic remain the favorites, but Jalen Brunson's performance should not be overlooked.