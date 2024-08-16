The New York Knicks have a chance to capture their first NBA title since 1973 some time in the coming years, a possibility that has been made clear by the sheer presence of Jalen Brunson, one of the most dynamic and explosive scorers in recent NBA history.

Brunson left an “unprecedented” $113 million on the table when he signed his contract extension with the New York Knicks last month. Now he's clearing the air about why he decided to take the Tom Brady style pay-cut. “It was kind of simple,” Brunson said. “I wanted to be here, I wanted to show that actions speak louder than just talking about stuff, and I want this team to be together for a long time. I want to win here.”

Brunson's comments came amid a take on what his captainship of the Knicks means for a fellow New York All-Star. A mixed bag of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson injury updates was also revealed.

Brunson's comments are headed for viral territory on multiple platforms, giving Knicks fans a chance to digest all that their captain point guard is revealing to the basketball world.

Brunson expounds on contract decision

Brunson spoke at length about his decision on the popular ‘Roommates Show' podcast with teammate Josh Hart. He hinted that he did his best to follow his intuition while coming to a decision on his contract and appeared ready to tackle the immense task of bringing New York another championship.

Knicks 2024 roster changes

The Knicks suddenly have an embarrassment of riches at several positions on their depth chart heading into the 2024-2025 season. Robinson and Randle are projected to return in the front court as is Precious Achiuwa.

The Knicks will be able to mix and match newcomer Mikal Bridges with relative newcomer OG Anunoby, Brunson, Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and other dynamic players giving Coach Tom Thibodeau's team as much versatility and depth as just about anyone in the Eastern Conference. Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson's budding friendship could only serve to improve the team's overall play on the court.

Backup center Jericho Sims is just one of many young Knicks players with a lot of untapped potential. If Coach Tom Thibodeau can push the right buttons and the Knicks are able to get another MVP type season from Brunson, the sky is the limit, and Brunson will be hailed as a hero in the Big Apple for many years into the future.