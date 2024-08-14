The New York Knicks are hoping to get both Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson back healthy for the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season after the injuries they suffered at the end of last season, and we have some updates on when both could return to action.

Julius Randle had surgery in April on his right shoulder, and his rehab reportedly has been going well, according to Ian Begley of SNY. The Knicks said that Randle would be re-evaluated in September, and although he likely will not be ready for the start of training camp, he should be back on the court for the season opener on Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics, and if not, soon after that.

That is great news for the Knicks, as while they did keep playing well in his absence and nearly made the Eastern Conference Finals, the scoring that Randle brings was missed, especially when the injuries started to pile up for New York.

The news on Mitchell Robinson is murky at best, and his status becomes more important due to the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein. Robinson had surgery in mid-May to repair a stress injury to his left ankle, and he has not been cleared for high-intensity weight-bearing activities during his rehab, according to Begley. There are several hurdles that Robinson still has to get over before getting cleared to practice. It makes sense that the Knicks brought back Precious Achiuwa in free agency to fill minutes at that position, whether or not Robinson is ready for the start of the season.

Knicks not worrying about Jalen Brunson's wrist injury

The good news for the Knicks is that Jalen Brunson, who had surgery in mid-May to repair his broken left hand that he suffered in the Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers, said he is good to go. This was said during Jalen Brunson's press conference to name him captain of the Knicks. All indications are that Brunson will be a full go for the start of training camp.

The Knicks have a deep team, and they improved the roster with the blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. Still, Brunson is the centerpiece for the Knicks, and he makes them go. Brunson's performance last season had him in the conversation as a top-10 player in the league, and if he can continue to build on that, New York can make a deep playoff run.