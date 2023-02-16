Jalen Brunson got snubbed for a spot on the NBA All-Star Game this season despite his tremendous debut campaign for the New York Knicks. The 26-year-old got passed up again when the NBA chose a replacement for Kevin Durant, with Pascal Siakam getting the call over Brunson. At this point, however, the Knicks guard could still have a path to the All-Star weekend now that both DeMar DeRozan and Jaylen Brown are dealing with respective injuries.

If either DeRozan or Brown is ruled out for the All-Star Game, then Brunson will be the next logical choice. I mean, he should be, right? For his part, the Knicks star says that he will jump on the opportunity if he was given the chance to do so:

“If I was ever invited, that’s an honor I couldn’t pass up,” Brunson said, via Stefan Bondy of the Daily News. “But hope for his health and everybody that’s deserving. I said this past couple weeks, I control what I can control. That’s all that matters to me.”

DeRozan is currently dealing with a Grade 1 thigh strain and will sit out the Chicago Bulls’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Similarly, Jaylen Brown is out for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday as well with a maxillary facial fracture. Brown is now set to miss his fifth straight game for Boston.

It is also worth noting that Kyrie Irving is also unavailable to play on Wednesday with a back injury. He was voted in as an All-Star as member of the Brooklyn Nets in the East, so this could be another path opening up for Jalen Brunson.