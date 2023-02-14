Jalen Brunson went off yet again on Monday night as he put the New York Knicks on his shoulders in what turned out to be a big win for them against their bitter cross-town rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old exploded for 40 points in the game en route to tying a Knicks franchise scoring record.

Brunson finished with 40 big ones on a highly-efficient 15-of-21 from the floor and 6-of-9 from distance. He added two rebounds, five assists, a block, and zero turnovers (!) in 36 minutes of action. This was Brunson’s third 40-point game of the campaign, which has now allowed him to tie Stephon Marbury’s record for most 40-point outings in a single season for the Knicks (h/t StatMuse on Twitter).

At this point, it’s no longer surprising that Jalen Brunson is breaking record after record for the Knicks. It’s not improbable for him to rack up another 40-piece this season, which will make him stand alone in this particular scoring feat. Let’s not forget that JB is doing all this in his debut season for New York.

NBA trade deadline acquisition Josh Hart also had quite an evening for the Knicks in just his second game for his new squad. Hart exploded for 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting, to go along with four triples, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and no turnovers in 28 minutes off the bench. Hart and Brunson combined for 67 of New York’s 124 points on the evening as the former Villanova teammates rekindled their partnership from their college days.

Life’s good for the Knicks right now.