As has been the tradition every single year, this season’s All-Star squad has once again left out a handful of worthy players off the list. In this iteration of the much-anticipated NBA All-Star Game, it’s New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson who has emerged as one of the biggest snubs in the Eastern Conference.

Suns stud Mikal Bridges, who is a close friend and ex-college teammate of Brunson from Villanova, was one of the first to react to Brunson missing out on the All-Star team. Bridges kept it short and sweet on Twitter with his strong reaction to the news:

“Jalen Brunson robbed,” wrote Bridges.

Jalen Brunson robbed — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 3, 2023

Bridges needed just three words to express his disappointment in Brunson’s omission from the All-Star squad. In his defense, it’s hard not to agree with the Suns swingman here. This becomes especially true if you look at Jalen Brunson’s numbers with the Knicks in his debut season with the team: 22.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.8 triples per game on a 39.4 percent clip.

What Brunson does for the Knicks also goes far beyond the box score as well. He’s emerged as one of the top playmakers in the league today, and his decision-making is elite. Brunson has been integral to New York’s success this season in that he’s also helped his teammates elevate their games.

The consolation prize for Knicks fans everywhere is that Julius Randle was named into the All-Star squad for the second time in three years. It’s just that Jalen Brunson won’t be joining him on the trip to Utah.