The New York Knicks are probably the most confusing team in the NBA this season. One week, they are in the middle of an eight-game win streak; the next week, they find themselves in the middle of a five-game losing streak. It’s a strange situation for the team to find themselves in, but they may be looking to make a move geared to get them in the win column more often by pulling off a trade for Zach LaVine.

The 2022-23 season hasn’t gone the Chicago Bulls way, and there are rumors that they could blow up their roster considering how they currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference right now. The main player involved in those rumors happens to be LaVine, who doesn’t sound happy with his role on the team, despite agreeing to a massive five-year, $215 million extension over the previous offseason.

With rumors of tension brewing between the two sides, several teams across the NBA have been keeping an eye on the situation, including the Knicks. With the Knicks looking to potentially add another player to make them a de facto playoff contender, and the Bulls on the verge of falling apart, let’s take a look at the perfect Knicks trade package that would net them LaVine here.

Knicks get: Zach LaVine

Bulls get: Immanuel Quickly, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, 2023 1st-round pick, 2023 1st-round pick (from DAL)

Despite the strange situation in Chicago, LaVine has been putting together another strong season with the Bulls (22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, 45.8 FG%, 38 3P%). LaVine is a scorer first, and while he occasionally makes an impact in other areas of the game, you are adding LaVine to score 20 points a night.

The fit in Chicago, with LaVine teaming up with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, has never really worked out, and it’s a big reason why the Bulls are one of the bigger disappointments in the league. It’s also why the thought of trading LaVine is actually something that the Bulls are entertaining, despite their massive investment in him just a few months ago.

For the Knicks, they need to turn their excess depth into more starting caliber players. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are a strong duo, and while RJ Barrett also looms as a strong scorer, there isn’t much behind these three guys. New York has a lot of talent, but they have far too many depth pieces that are getting underutilized.

Making a move for LaVine would allow them to turn some of those depth pieces into another star. In this package, the Knicks would send over a pair of young players in Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, with both guys having potential to grow while also being NBA ready. Evan Fournier would also get moved here, and he would be another player who could quickly slide into the Bulls rotation.

Parting with Toppin and Quickley would be tough, but necessary here. Toppin has taken a bit of a step back this season (7.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1 APG, 42.1 FG%) and while he could become a strong two-way wing, he hasn’t been very encouraging this season. Quickley has shown a lot of potential (11.8 PPG, 4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 40.6 FG%) but still has a lot of room to grow, and moving him would unclog the backcourt rotation.

Fournier has been largely cast aside this season, but he could end up being a big part of the Bulls rotation if he were moved here. Fournier’s numbers this season are awful (7.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.5 APG, 35.5 FG%) but this is a guy who was averaging nearly 20 points per game to start the season with the Orlando Magic back in the 2020-21 season. Fournier has been added back to the rotation in the Knicks three latest games, but it still seems likely he gets moved.

The two pieces the Bulls would likely be most interested in here would be the first-round picks. Depending on different situations, the Knicks could have quite a few first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, and they capitalize on that by trading away their own first-round pick and the Dallas Mavericks first-round pick, which will transfer to New York unless it ends up being a top ten pick. Unless something catastrophic happens in Dallas, that’s going to become the Knicks pick.

They aren’t the greatest picks ever, but adding a pair of first-round picks, while also maintaining a squad led by DeRozan and Vucevic (assuming they don’t get moved as well) would be a big win for the Bulls. Unloading LaVine’s contract would also give this team a ton of freedom moving forward, and even though Fournier’s contract isn’t much better, it’s a lot cheaper than LaVine’s.

It will be worth keeping an eye on the Bulls in case they turn things around, but if they don’t, this could be a deal that ends up coming to fruition prior to the 2023 NBA trade deadline.