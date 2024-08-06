Even after the New York Knicks won the offseason by landing Mikal Bridges, their players are keeping it real. On a recent episode of the Roommates Show, co-host Matt Hillman asked Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart about the current offseason and how Eastern Conference teams like the Knicks have upgraded their rosters. Instead, to Brunson and Hart, it's the Boston Celtics – the defending NBA Champions.

“It’s more competitive on paper right now,” Brunson said. “But everyone’s gunning for Boston.”

Hart echoed his teammate’s comments with high praise for the NBA champions.

“At the end of the day, everyone’s chasing Boston,” said Hart. “We could have went and signed Jokic, Bron, KD … You’re still chasing Boston, they’re the champs. You’re trying to chase them. That’s kind of what everyone in the East is doing … Like JB said, it’s gonna be more competitive because a bunch of teams got better.”

Like Hart said, the Eastern Conference has leveled up this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks bolstered their rotation. Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Philadelphia 76ers added superstar swingman Paul George to their core. But right now, none of these teams are the defending champions. That honor only goes to the Celtics which is why Brunson and Hart are focused on the Eastern Conference's very best.

Can the Knicks hang with the Celtics this season?

No matter what, opposing teams need defenders who can slow down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to hang with Boston. That appears to be the thought process behind New York giving up a boatload of picks to acquire Bridges. That also might be the thought process for every Eastern Conference team, at least according to Brunson.

“We’re all chasing Boston, we have to,” said Brunson. “They won at an elite level … We gotta figure out, without being on the court right now, how we can be able to beat them. That’s in the hands of the front office, and once the season starts, it’s in our hands. They set the blueprint for right now.”

On paper, the blueprint of Bridges and OG Anunoby gives the Knicks the most lethal wing defenders in the NBA. They're also the ideal pairing for New York to slow down Tatum and Brown. Add Hart to the blueprint, and the Knicks could have more than a puncher's chance against the Celtics.

But to Brunson's point, nobody is crowned in the offseason. Instead, New York is trying to build something to hang with and beat Boston. The Knicks went 1-4 last season against the Celtics, so there's plenty of room for improvement. But with New York's moves, as long as the team executes, the Knicks should have a chance against Boston this upcoming season.