Josh Hart delivered the ultimate tribute for Jalen Brunson by wearing a shirt with the face of his New York Knicks teammate on it. While it would have embarrassed anyone, Brunson couldn’t care less, and for good reason.

During their postgame presser after the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series, Hart was seen wearing a shirt with Brunson’s face. Even making the whole scene more hilarious, JB was actually beside Hart.

Sure enough, a reporter wasn’t able to hold back and eventually asked: Is Brunson embarrassed by Hart’s gesture?

Brunson thought about it for a moment and came up with the best answer possible.

“Embarrassed? Nah… We’ve been through worse,” Brunson said in response.

For what it’s worth, it’s totally understandable why Josh Hart wants to show some love to his Knicks teammate. Jalen Brunson was sensational against the Cavs, putting up 27 points on 11-of-24 shooting. He also recorded two rebounds, two assists and two steals with just one turnover as New York edged Cleveland 101-97.

For Brunson’s part, there’s nothing to be embarrassed about anyway. Aside from the fact that he and Hart have been through something worse, the fact remains that he continues to be the main engine that keeps the Knicks going. If a teammate is proud of that, it’s something JB shouldn’t be embarrassed about.

Considering how Brunson has played so far, Knicks fans are surely more that willing to wear a shirt with his face plastered all over it. That’s just how good he has been.