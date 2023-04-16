A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have done it. For the first time in 24 years, the Knicks have won an NBA Playoffs series opener on the road in over two decades. RJ Barrett was not even born yet in the Knicks’ most recent Game 1 win away from home prior to Saturday’s meeting with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Jalen Brunson has arrived. 27 points in 29 minutes to lead the Knicks to their first Game 1 road win in 24 years. SHEESH 😤 pic.twitter.com/rii011p4pD — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 16, 2023

Knicks fans are now taking over Twitter to celebrate a memorable day in New York basketball history.

THE NEW YORK KNICKS HAVE WON A PLAYOFF GAME. HIT THE DAMN MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/AtNyQaPmQS — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 16, 2023

THE KNICKS JUST WON THEIR FIRST ROAD PLAYOFF GAME IN A DECADE pic.twitter.com/lBWEIbT6O9 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 16, 2023

Knicks first playoff road win since 2013. pic.twitter.com/kLRjMAV1qg — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2023

Brunson, as expected, played a huge role in the Knicks’ 101-97 win against the Cavaliers in Game 1. The former Villanova Wildcats star went off for 27 points on 11-for-24 shooting from the floor with two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action. Josh Hart also came up huge for New York, as he provided the spark off the bench, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and two assists while making eight of his 11 attempts from the field across 33 minutes of action. New York’s rebounding was a big headache for the Cavs, with the Knicks recording 51 boards — including 11 offensive rebounds — to just 38 total for Cleveland.

The job is still far from done for the Knicks in the first round. However, stealing a victory in Cleveland right out of the gate is a tremendous plus for New York, which guarantees itself at least a 1-1 tie before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

The Knicks will look to dig Cleveland a deeper hole when the series resumes for Game 2 on Tuesday.