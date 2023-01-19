Jalen Brunson is arguably the most important player on the New York Knicks roster at the moment. He has been able to live up to all the hype surrounding his big-money move to the Big Apple this past offseason, and there’s no denying that he’s now become a darling for Knicks fans everywhere.

Despite his emergence as a household name in the city, however, New York Giants fans aren’t going to like Brunson’s antics from Wednesday night. The Knicks star came into Madison Square Garden ahead of their matchup against the Washington Wizards repping a Jalen Hurts jersey. The Philadelphia Eagles are slated to take on the Giants in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday. Not even the fact that he’s now a New York resident is going to question Brunson’s loyalty to the Eagles:

Jalen wearing Jalen pic.twitter.com/aDC21rDzy9 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 19, 2023

Brunson was wearing Philly’s colors loud and proud as he made his way into MSG. He may be loyal to the Knicks, but the same cannot be said for his feelings toward the Giants. Brunson has always been a big Eagles fan — dating back from his days in Villanova — and he’s made it abundantly clear that his fandom remains the same, regardless of where he may be residing at the moment.

The Eagles, who went 14-3 during the regular season, come into Saturday’s do-or-die clash as the favorites against the Giants. The game will be held in Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, and while Jalen Brunson won’t be able to come and support his team in person, you can be sure that he’ll be cheering his heart out for them on Saturday.