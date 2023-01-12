Jalen Brunson is on a hot streak with the New York Knicks, and even Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is in awe of what he’s doing.

Brunson exploded once again on Wednesday, dropping 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting to help the Knicks take down the Indiana Pacers 119-113. It followed his 44-point outing in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday.

Ever since returning from his three-game absence due to a hip issue, Brunson has been lights out for the Knicks. Including his performance against the Pacers, he’s averaging 33.2 points in a span of five games.

Mitchell, for his part, couldn’t help but give Brunson a shoutout as he continues his epic run with the team.

“Jalen Brunson has been going crazy!!” Mitchell wrote on Twitter.

It would have been nice had Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson became teammates on the Knicks, though there’s no use to crying over spilled milk now.

Besides, the ‘Bockers are certainly feeling great now considering how the team is playing. Brunson is living up to the contract he signed with the Knicks, while the likes of Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes continue to make a winning impact to the franchise.

At 23-17 on the season and winning four of their last five games, New York is definitely in a great position to make the playoffs once again. In fact, they might even be able to go deeper this time around with the pieces they have.