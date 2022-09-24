There’s probably no New York Knicks fan out there that was happy to hear about the team’s botched trade pursuit for Donovan Mitchell. For his part, however, team president Leon Rose is seeing the silver lining in all this. So much so, that the high-ranking Knicks executive believes that the team marked a monumental offseason for the franchise.

When asked to provide some insight on the Knicks’ failed pursuit of Mitchell, Rose danced around the subject (h/t MSG Networks on Twitter):

“Well, I’m not allowed to speak with regard to players that are under contract with other teams,” Rose said. “… We went through that process there and ultimately, at the end of the day, we made the decision to stay put.”

Based on his statement here, it appears that it’s the Knicks who said no to Donovan Mitchell. They could not arrive at an agreement with the Utah Jazz, who eventually pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose has implied here that it was New York’s decision to end their pursuit.

Rose then went on to say that he’s delighted with what the team has achieved over the offseason:

“We’re thrilled with where we are,” Rose stated. “We really are. We’re thrilled with the team we have and we feel like we are positioned very well for the future.”

Rose also added that he “feels great with what transpired” in that they were able to achieve their ultimate objective which is “internal stability.” The 61-year-old talked up their successful coup on Jalen Brunson, as well as their re-signing of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

“We feel really good about the summer,” he continued. “By not making a move, we are flush with draft capital, which as you know, is great currency in the market, and something that will help us get better as we move forward.”

Knicks Team President Leon Rose speaks on off season roster moves and how he is "thrilled with the team we have".

Technically speaking, Leon Rose isn’t wrong here. I’m just not entirely sure if the Knicks fanbase is as excited as he is right now.