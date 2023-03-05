New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has officially been listed as questionable ahead of the teams’ Sunday night showdown with the Boston Celtics, per the Knicks.

Brunson, who has been magnificent for the Knicks in his first season with New York, turned his ankle in the third quarter of the Knicks’ thrilling 122-120 victory against the Miami Heat. Though he would finish the game, it’s clear that his ankle has caused him significant discomfort ever since. Perhaps not enough to keep him from playing though, which greatly enhances their chances of extending their current winning streak to nine games.

Considered by many to have been an All-Star snub this season, Brunson has averaged 23.9 points and 6.2 assists per game for New York. His efficiency, marked by a 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 41.1 percent shooting from 3-point range aren’t flukes, as the former second-round pick has a buttery touch and no issue getting to his spots. What’s more, Brunson excels at getting to the charity stripe, with his 360 free-throw attempts this season ranking 17th in the league.

It may not be as difficult for the Knicks to defeat the Celtics without Brunson as it normally would be, as Boston is already banged up. Injuries to second-unit sniper Malcolm Brogdon and springy center Robert Williams III greatly impacts them in both ends, but especially on defense.

Nonetheless, the Celtics still have the star-studded wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As Boston goes where they go, New York’s success or failure is more dependent on who suits up for the Celtics on Sunday rather than who isn’t.