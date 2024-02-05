The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New York Knicks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies have now lost five straight with their depleted roster due to injuries as they look to bounce back when they head out on the road to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Memphis (18-32) has been hit with the injury bug badly this season with more than half of their roster being out with a plethora of injuries. They are coming off a one-sided beat down by the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics 91-131. The Grizzlies only had eight healthy players on the court and their lack of depth showed mightily when the Celtics had their way with them. The Celtics dominated in the paint, on the glass, and in the turnover differential all crucial parts to winning an NBA game. The Grizzlies hope to get back some of their players if they want to have any success when they take on the surging New York Knicks in this Tuesday night matchup.

New York (32-18) was riding a nine-game winning streak into their last matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, their winning streak was snapped after a 105-113 loss where LeBron James led the Lakers with his team-high 24 points in 40 minutes on the court. The Knicks only had eight healthy players and were out one of their main contributors, Julius Randle. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo did their best to rally against the Lakers but their 62 combined points weren't enough to get the job done. The Knicks hope Randle will be back in the lineup as they look to get back on track when they play host to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Knicks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +750

New York Knicks: -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: MSG, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for a challenging road game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, and they have a strong chance of covering the spread even with a depleted lineup.

Despite being on a five-game slide, the Grizzlies have shown resilience and competitiveness in their recent matchups. Additionally, their road record of 13-14 demonstrates their ability to perform away from home, and with a young and talented roster, they have the potential to overcome the Knicks on their home court.

One key player to watch is GG Jackson, the rookie who has been making significant contributions on both ends of the floor. In a recent game, Jackson displayed his versatility by recording seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple facets.

While the Knicks have been strong at home with an 18-6 record, the Grizzlies' road proficiency and their determination to break their losing streak make them a formidable opponent. Additionally, the Grizzlies will be motivated to avenge their previous loss to the Knicks, and they have the talent and depth to pose a significant challenge to their opponents.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The New York Knicks are poised to secure a crucial victory on their home court against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Despite both teams facing injury challenges, the Knicks have several compelling factors working in their favor.

The Knicks have been formidable at home, boasting an impressive 18-6 record at Madison Square Garden. This home-court advantage, coupled with the Grizzlies' recent five-game slide, positions the Knicks favorably for success in this matchup. The Knicks have demonstrated resilience and competitiveness, particularly in their recent performances. Despite injury setbacks, players like Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo have stepped up, with Brunson averaging 32.9 points and 6.7 assists, and DiVincenzo averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

In contrast, the Grizzlies have struggled on the road, with a 13-14 record away from home. Additionally, their recent injury challenges and the impact of a G-League-level roster have tested their ability to remain competitive. These factors, combined with the Knicks' strong home record and their resilience in the face of injuries, make a strong case for their potential victory on Tuesday night.

Final Grizzlies-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Don't underestimate the Grizzlies' grit, but the Knicks are clicking on all cylinders and have the tools to overcome any remaining challenges. Expect a close battle, but New York's defense and home-court magic will ultimately prevail as they get back on track after snapping their nine-game winning streak and cover the spread against the bottom-feeding Memphis Grizzlies.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Grizzlies-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -13.5 (-112), Under 215 (-110)