The New York Knicks have been one of the surprise teams of the season, playing some incredible basketball and fighting for a top four seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. But on Sunday, the Knicks suffered a bad 79-73 loss at home to the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers. Following the game, Knicks star Jalen Brunson had an incredibly honest take on his play during the game as per SNYtv.
“I played like dogs**t, that's it,” Brunson said.
In the Knicks loss to the Sixers, Jalen Brunson finished with 19 points, three rebounds and eight assists. He was the Knicks leading scorer but he shot only 6-22 from the field and 1-9 from the three point line. He did go 6-8 from the free throw line.
The loss dropped the Knicks to 37-27 and they're trying to hold on to the fourth seed, and possibly move up, in the Eastern Conference standings. The loss dropped them to four games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed, and only half a game ahead of the Orlando Magic who are the current fifth seed.
A big part of the Knicks success this season has been the stellar play of Brunson, who was named to his first All-Star appearance this year. He's been averaging a career-high 27.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Knicks are also dealing with injury issues as of late. They are currently without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.